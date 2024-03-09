Buttermilk, Pith Hats distributed to traffic cops

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Saturday distributed buttermilk and pith hat to Traffic police personnel in view of the summer season.

"The scheme of providing buttermilk to Greater Chennai Traffic Police Personnel who are exposed to extreme heat during the summer season was introduced in the year 2012 and every year the Aavin butter milk packets are provided to the traffic police personnel for a period of four months from the month of March to June, " an official release stated.

On Saturday, Additional Commissioner R Sudhakar distributed buttermilk packets and pith hats to the personnel at Labour statue junction. The Government has allotted Rs.38 lakh for buttermilk packets for 121 days at the rate of Rs.6.33 per packet and per day 4,970 packets are distributed in mornings and evenings.

Other Senior police officers were present during the event.