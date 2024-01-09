Buses operating as per regular schedule from all depots: MTC MD

CHENNAI: The strike called by a section of trade unions led CITU and Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai seems to have failed to evoke any response with MTC buses operated normally on Tuesday morning.

In an official release, MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese said that the buses are being operated as per the regular schedule from all the depots.

As per Tuesday 6 am status, 2,098 MTC buses were being operated.

“Passengers can travel without any fear. All the drivers and conductors are working. MTC officials are monitoring the bus operation fully,” he said.



At CMBT terminus, the buses were plying normally with a heavy presence of police.