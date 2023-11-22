Bus stuck in subway, traffic affected as heavy rains in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday causing a hindrance to normal life. Areas in several districts were left inundated due to heavy downpouring in the state. A bus from Chennai MTC was completely stuck in an underpass in Moolakkothalam. However, after several efforts by the corporation workers and the transport department, it was later removed from the location.

A few low-lying areas in North Chennai like Pulianthope and Somangalam also witnessed waterlogging. Locals complained of water inundation and logging in some areas of North Chennai but said that the situation is much better than 2022.

A resident from Pattalam said, "When compared to last year there is no more waterlogging in areas. But still, if the government concentrates more on North Chennai, it would be good."

Chennai's regional meteorological department predicted moderate thunderstorms and rainfall in Tamil Nadu's capital and its neighbourhood. Earlier today several areas of Tamil Nadu witnessed waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall in the state. Water entered houses and markets in the low-lying residential areas of Erode district due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

Residential areas in Tirupur also witnessed waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall, majorly in the Avinasi region. Along with rainwater, sewage also entered the houses in Gandhinagar, Mummurthy Nagar, Angaripalayam Road, Valipalayam Road and fire areas under Tirupur Municipal Corporation.

Following this, Tirupur Municipal Corporation Mayor Dinesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar among others conducted an inspection at the spot and heard complaints from the public and expedited the work of disposal of rain water with the corporation employees. The north Tirupur region received 167 mm of rain.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December.

It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula.