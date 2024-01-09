Bus strike: 60 percent of government buses were operated in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: 60 percent of government buses were operated in Kancheepuram on Tuesday and the commuters faced no problems in travelling due to the strike.

As per the records per day, 624 buses are operated from Kancheepuram to Uthiramerur, Tambaram, Chromepet, Chengalpattu and Maduranthagam every day.

On Tuesday due to the strike few buses were cancelled but the officials managed to run 60 per cent of the buses so the regular commuters had no problems in travel.

In a release, the director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (VPM) Villupuram said that if needed they are ready to operate the buses with the help of the trained retired drivers from the army.

Currently, most of the buses are functioning and they all are well-maintained and in good condition. The buses are being operated with police protection to avoid unnecessary problems.