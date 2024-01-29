Bus stop relocation irks Perungalathur commuters

CHENNAI: The Perungalathur stretch choking with traffic at peak hours has led to a fresh concern for commuters near the flyover due to relocated Erikarai bus shelter, as bus crew skip the stop forcing commuters to run helter-skelter.

As the bus shelter is now relocated very close to the flyover, MTC drivers plying in the route allegedly do not stop at the designated stopping.

The Erikarai bus stop, located between Perungalathur and Tambaram, is supposed to be a whiteboard bus stop meant for all bus commuters. The bus stop is vital for the residents of Vel Nagar, Devanesa Nagar, Roja Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Lakshmipuram, and Srinivasa Nagar, especially school and college students from the locality.

However, after Perungalathur flyover was opened, the bus stop was shifted adjacent to the entrance of the Maduravoyal bypass road. After that, all the whiteboard buses skipped the bus stop completely.

George of Vel Nagar said that as the buses are not stopping in Erikarai, they are forced to walk nearly one kilometre and board the bus at the Perungalathur. The situation is worse even in Perungalathur as there is no proper stopping point for MTC buses and commuters are forced to run as buses stop as per their convenience.

Official sources from the Transport Department said that there is risk involved in stopping the buses in Erikarai as it is located close to the exit of the Perungalathur flyover.

“In order to avoid accidents drivers stop the buses after crossing a certain distance,” the official said.