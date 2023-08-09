Bus service halted due to drivers’ shortage; commuters protest

CHENNAI: Angry commuters protested in Uthiramerur by blocking a bus on Tuesday morning as the buses, which were supposed to operate from 5 am, were not operated for the past few days.

The buses to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Maduranthagam, Kancheepuram, and Tambaram are operated from the Uthiramerur bus depot.

The buses are scheduled from 4.30 am every day and most of the office goers and students travelling to the city in the morning are dependent on the bus facility.

For the past few days, the first bus which was supposed to depart from Uthiramerur at 5 am, was arriving at the bus stop only at 7 am. Even though the commuters asked the conductors and drivers to come on time many times nothing changed.

Furious over this, on Tuesday, the public blocked the bus at the Uthiramerur bus stop and protested against the transport department.

Later the officials from the transport department visited the spot and they held peace talks with the protesters. They said that few workers went on continuous leave for the past few days and hence the buses could not be operated on time in the mornings. The officials promised to resolve the issue.