Burma repatriates society land encroached by private individuals, says MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court held that the land belonging to Burma repatriates society is encroached on by private individuals in Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and directed the State to evict them from 4.47 acres of land where they have been residing for nearly 3 decades.

The first division bench, comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, wrote that the private individuals are encroachers who do not have any right in respect of the lands in question while dismissing the appeal.

Several appellants moved the HC, seeking to quash the notice issued by the Tahsildar, Tambaram Taluk, ordering them to evict from the land where they reside.

Burma Indians Cooperative House Construction Cooperative Society Limited is constituted to cater to the housing needs of the repatriates from Burma. In the meantime, nearly 250 families, including the appellants in this case, encroached on the 4.47 acres of land in Palavakkam at OMR and occupied the land.

Aggrieved by this, the Burma Cooperative Society moved the HC, seeking to evict the encroachers from its land. While disposing of the petition, the court directed the district administration to evict the encroachers. The court also dismissed the appeals preferred by the encroachers challenging the order.

Later, the Tahsildar issued a notice to evict the encroachers and relocate them to the Kannagi Nagar Housing Board. Aggrieved by this, the encroachers moved the HC, seeking to set aside the notice. However, the court directed the state to clear encroachers from the high-profile OMR, where real estate prices are skyrocketing.