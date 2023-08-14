Burial ground in Red Hills turns garbage dump

CHENNAI: For more than a decade, the burial ground in Red Hills has been used as a garbage disposal spot for residents and the local body. People are forced to travel at least 5 km to bury their loved ones, as only cremation is allowed in the area.



Residents have urged the authorities to retrieve the burial ground, so that it could be utilised by people of all communities.

“At least 2,000 residents from three village panchayats were dependent on the burial ground. But, for over 10 years, both residents and sanitary workers have turned it into a dumping ground. Only a certain community follows the cremation rituals. Christians, Muslims and some Hindus wanted to bury their loved ones. Those who are unable to travel to the next panchayat’s burial ground are forced to cremate,” lamented D Ramesh, a resident and former councillor in Red Hills.

The burial ground is filled with heaps of garbage and stray cattle grazing at the plastic waste. Though a compound wall has been constructed, sometimes the public throws the waste into the ground. “Earlier, the burial ground was temporarily closed for maintenance work. But no work has been carried out by the panchayat for years,” added Ramesh.

The garbage collected door-to-door, and the waste from the bins are dumped in the burial ground. Conservancy workers have been using it as a collection and transfer point for years.

And, the ground has not been cleaned for the several years.

“When the garbage piled up in the burial ground, sanitary workers burnt the waste. Foul odour and smoke caused great inconvenience to residents especially senior citizens. Those with breathing issues suffered more,” expressed another resident of Red Hills. “Puzhal Lake is nearby. The burnt waste sometimes gets mixed with the water body that supplies drinking water to the residential areas in the city.”

Residents and civic activists have urged the civic body authorities to remove the waste and retrieve the burial ground, so that people can bury their loved ones instead of cremating.

Responding to these allegations, a senior official of the Red Hills panchayat said: “Residents have been using the burial ground for its intended purpose only. But, the waste dumped in the ground would be cleared at the earliest.”