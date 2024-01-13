Begin typing your search...

Burglary suspect suffers heart attack in custody

12 Jan 2024
Representative image

CHENNAI: Rahamatullah (38) of Pulianthope, detained in connection with a burglary case, was admitted to Government Hospital in Royapettah after he suffered a mild heart attack while being interrogated in police custody.

Police sources said that the suspect had a previous health condition which had worsened. Rahamatullah was picked up by a team of Royapettah police, who were probing the complaint by M Senthil (51), about a burglary of 19 sovereign jewellery and Rs 20 lakh cash from a house in Triplicane.

On January 5, when Senthil returned home from work in the evening, he found the front door broken, and the locker inside empty, following which he filed a police complaint. The police, with CCTV footages in the area, picked up Rahamatullah from his house.

During interrogation, he developed health complications after which he was moved to a hospital nearby and later admitted to Government Stanley hospital.

DTNEXT Bureau

