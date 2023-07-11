Burglars target car showrooms

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for the members of a gang involved in a series of burglaries in Madhavaram on Sunday. Police sources said that the burglars broke open the shutter of at least three car showrooms in Madhavaram and escaped with Rs 2.40 lakh in cash.

The sales and service centres of three popular brands are located next to each other on the 200 Feet Road near Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram. On Sunday morning, when the staff at the showrooms turned up for work around 9 am, they found that burglars had made holes in the shutter and gained entry into the offices.

After they alerted the local police station, a team of officials from Madhavaram station rushed to the scene and conducted inquiries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that more than Rs 2.37 lakh cash was stolen from one showroom, while Rs 3,000 was stolen from another showroom. No cash was stolen from the third showroom. Police are investigating if any other valuables were stolen.

Police said that the burglars broke into the showrooms during the early hours of Sunday. Officials are now checking the footage from the CCTVs in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects.