Burglars hire women to act as wives and dupe cops; held

CHENNAI: The Guduvanchery police arrested five people including two women who were involved in many house breaks in the suburbs on Saturday.

Police said Moses (30), Thulasidas (24) and Guru (23) of Semmenchery used to target the locked houses at night and loot valuables. As the gang wasn’t able to travel freely in public spaces at night for robbery since the police would intercept them during vehicle checks, they found a novel method to sneak into places for burglary.

They hired two women Revathi (23) and Vasanthi (30) from Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) and they would travel together on the bike if they are blocked the bike-borned the gang would fake it as if they are travelling as a family, to escape police checkings. The police usually won’t block motorists who are travelling with women at night.

Recently the Guduvanchery police found many theft incidents in the locality and when they browsed CCTV footage they found a group travelling with women on bikes often in the stretch.

On Friday night, during one vehicle check, the police intercepted a group of five people including two men who were on three bikes near Urapakkam. During questioning the group told the police that they were travelling in a hurry to attend a funeral of their relative.

However, the police found they were evasive in their replies and detained them at the Guduvanchery police station.

Later, the police found that it was the same group which was involved in many house breaks in the locality. On Saturday, the police arrested all the five of the accused and further investigations are on.