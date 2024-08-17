Burglar does 'walk-in theft' after taking house keys from window sill in Padi; held

CHENNAI: A city resident learned the hard way that placing your house key on the window sill is not the best of ideas after his house in Padi Pudhunagar got broken into last month.

On Friday, City Police put an end to his despair by arresting the accused who walked-into his house and stole 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver anklets.

The occupant of the house, M Nagaraj (51) works at a wholesale fruit shop at the Koyambedu market.

On July 16 afternoon, he came home for lunch and left for work.

When he returned home after three hours, the key was on the place where he kept.

Only on entering the house, he found that there was a burglary after finding the almirah broke open.

"The burglar had noted that the occupant keeps his keys in the window sill and had used the opportunity when he was away. After stealing the valuables, he locked the home and kept the keys at the same place, " a police officer said.

Valuables including 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery, two silver anklets and Rs 15,000 cash were stolen after which Nagaraj filed a complaint with J J Nagar police station.

A special team perused the CCTV footage in the neighborhood and conducted investigations after which they zeroed in the suspect and arrested him.

The arrested person was identified as D Velmurugan (32), a native of Thanjavur district.

Police recovered 13 sovereigns of jewellery and the silver anklets from him.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.