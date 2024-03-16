Burglar breaks glass, dies bleeding on train

CHENNAI: A youth who broke into a shop near Pazhavanthangal railway station suffered grievous injury after the shards of the broken glass door slit his stomach, and bled to death inside the ladies compartment of an EMU.

On Friday evening, Muralidaran (49) of Pozhichalur closed his wealth management services shop on Station Road and went to pay his son’s school fee.

When he returned after two hours, he found the glass door of the shop broken and trails of blood inside the shop, and immediately alerted the police.

Meanwhile, around 5.30 pm, a young man aged around 20 years, boarded an EMU from Pazhavanthangal railway station and entered the ladies compartment.

The other commuters saw blood dripping from his body, and shouted for help. Within moments, he swooned inside the compartment.

When the EMU reached Guindy station, the railway police rushed inside, but by then the man had died due to excessive blood loss.

During the inquiry, the police found that it was the same man who broke into Muralidaran's shop.

Officials said the youth went inside the shop, only to find that there was only Rs 200 in the drawer.

As he was coming out of the same, narrow opening of the door, a glass piece slit his stomach.

However, sources said a case has not been registered yet due to a jurisdictional dispute between the Mambalam railway police and Pazhavanthangal local police.