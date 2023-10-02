Begin typing your search...

Bureaucratic reshuffle: Governor secretary transferred, Chennai Metro Water MD replaced

Director of Technical Education T G Vinay has been transferred and appointed as the managing director of CMWSSB, an order issued by state Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2023 4:42 PM GMT
CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Monday transferred the secretary to governor and replaced the managing director of Chennai Metro Water (CMWSSB).

Managing director of CMWSSB, R Kirlosh Kumar has been transferred and posted as the new secretary to governor, replacing Anandrao Patil.

Director of Technical Education T G Vinay has been transferred and appointed as the managing director of CMWSSB, an order issued by state Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

DTNEXT Bureau

