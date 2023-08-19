Bullet found in NRI student's bag at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A flutter was created at Chennai airport after the security officials spotted a bullet in the baggage of a 20-year-old student who came to board a flight to Singapore on Friday.

Kishore of Saligramam of Chennai is an NRI and staying in the USA with his family. Two weeks ago Kishore and his family came to Chennai to visit his mother. On Friday night Kishore along with his wife, son, and mother came to the Chennai airport to board the flight to Singapore for a trip. The security officials when scanning the baggage of his son Gowri (20) raised an alarm.

Soon the officials opened the baggage and during the search, they found it had an unused bullet. Upon inquiry, Gowri told the officials that he is a student in the USA and he would be taking training for shooting there and also got a license to own a gun in the USA. He further told the officials that he was not aware that he was carrying the bullet in the baggage. However, the officials were not convinced and they cancelled Gowri's ticket and he was handed to the Chennai airport police station. The airport police are inquring Gowri and his family and further investigation is on.