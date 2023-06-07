Bullet found in baggage of MBA student at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A bullet was found in the baggage of an MBA student at the Chennai airport who came to travel to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The officials cancelled his trip and handed him over to the airport police.



Vishal Singh of Bihar was studying MBA in a private college in Pondicherry. On Wednesday, Vishal came to board an Air India flight and after getting the boarding pass he went for the security check.



The officials on scanning his baggage found a live bullet with him. Soon, officials cancelled his trip and he was handed to the airport police station.



The police found that the bullet was used for SLR pistols. During the inquiry, Vishal told the police that his father is the CRPF Sub Inspector in Srinagar and that the bag belongs to his father.



Vishal said that he was not aware that the bullet was inside the bag. The police informed his father and are also verifying the background of Vishal.

