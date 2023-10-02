‘Bullet’ Bose honoured with lifetime achievement award

CHENNAI: Local legend Subash Chandra Bose, popularly known as ‘Bullet Bose’ among motorsports enthusiasts, was conferred with the lifetime achievement award here on Sunday.

Bose is recognised for his dominance between 1968 and 1994 when he won the Indian Grand Prix title 15 times with his self-modified 350cc Royal Enfield, at the All-India Race Meet at Sholavaram race track.

Bose, who got the award from Big Biker Commune said, “I dedicate this award to the bikers, fans, and supporters who have fuelled this remarkable journey.”

Akbar Ibrahim, president, Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI), said, “He has been in this sport for a long time and has imparted his knowledge to numerous youngsters, besides serving the federation.”

Bose began racing on a Lambretta scooter before moving to motorbikes and racing classes from 1984 to 1994. Over the years, he turned down offers of racing overseas. “The Indian bikes cannot compete against those bikes. I didn’t want to make a fool out of myself. So, I did not go there as a racer but as a team manager,” he told reporters.

“The bikes in track racing can only speed up to 100-120kmph, unlike us who have ridden at 240km/h. Track racing is not big fun. However, the young Indian motorsport riders are lucky to be getting all the latest bikes,” he said.

Bose spent time road racing and never really took up track racing as his sport. “To ride in Moto GP, you have to start racing at least from the age of 15. There are various types of bike categories in it and you need to advance gradually.

“If you ask someone who has been riding a 10bhp bike to a ride a 100bhp bike, he can’t handle it. Even I wouldn’t have been able to compete with those bikers in Moto GP.”

When asked what the young Indian bikers need to do to get into motorsport, he said, “They need to have their parent blessings and support in the first place. You must be able to afford the safety gear. Once you can do that, you are good to enter into a good motorsport school.”