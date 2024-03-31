Building worker thrashed for killing pet dog to death

CHENNAI: A construction worker was thrashed by the residents in the area after he allegedly beat up a pet dog to death with an iron rod in an inebriated state on Friday night. The dog belonged to the residents of the house opposite to his work-site near Vanagaram.

While the dog owner K Sathyaseelan (47) filed a complaint against the worker V Kannan (46), the latter too filed a complaint against his attackers.

Kannan further claimed that he had only placed the iron rod near the dog when it had barked at him, and the dog bit the iron rod and started bleeding from the mouth. Sathyaseelan, who was raising the Rajapalayam dog told the police that there was a house being constructed opposite his house, and that he was informed by his family members that a worker at the site had hit his pet dog with an iron rod when it barked at him.

Neighbours who witnessed Kannan beating the dog thrashed him. Hearing about it, Maduravoyal police reached the scene and took Kannan away for treatment.

Sathyaseelan filed a complaint with the Maduravoyal police seeking action against Kannan for killing his dog, Kannan too filed a complaint against yet-to-be identified residents for assaulting him.