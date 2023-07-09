Builders who grabbed Rs 10 cr worth land in Chennai from woman held

City Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men including a builder for allegedly cheating a woman and grabbing her prime property worth Rs 10 crore in West Mambalam.

The arrested persons were identified as R Rajendran (48) and P Elango (56) of Santhome, who owns Lakshmi builders.

Police said that the duo conspired together and usurped a 5300 sq.ft land in West Mambalam taking advantage of the present owner’s ill health.

The victim, Prema was living alone in a house on the plot since 2004 after the death of her family members. Rajendran got acquainted with Prema in the pretext of helping her with household chores and helped her with other errands.

Over time, he along with Elango told Prema that they would pay her good money to transfer the land to them and opened a bank account in her name in which they deposited few lakhs initially. Police investigations revealed that they withdrew that money too, as Prema is not keeping well.

They also created documents as if Elango bought the land from Prema after paying Rs 3.6 crore after which Elango’s firm constructed an apartment complex at the land.

Prema’s maternal uncle who lives in Nagapattinam learnt of it approached the city police with a complaint after which the allegations were probed.

The two accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.