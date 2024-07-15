Build community hall, library, shelter for elderly: Kannagi Nagar residents ask Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: It is no surprise that residents in Kannagi Nagar near Thoraipakkam, south Chennai, have been deprived of a good life for around 20 years.

Despite being shifted to the locality several years ago, their key demands for basic infrastructure have fallen on deaf ears.

Residents have been demanding the State government for better facilities and opportunities to upgrade their life and livelihood. When DT Next visited the spot, residents asked for 3 key features that would immediately have a positive impact on their lives: a library, a shelter for senior citizens and a community hall.

Said TC Karuna, a former AIADMK councillor, to this reporter, “We had been addressing many issues in the area. But for now, we want the State government to promptly address our demands for a library, a shelter for elderly persons and a community hall here.”

Karuna observed that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had announced the allocation of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a library in Kannagi Nagar. “As the status of this announcement had been pending for a long time, an official with TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNHUDB) recently confirmed that a tender was floated to build a library. With a population of over 1 lakh, the proper maintenance of the library should be included in the tender,” he added.

Additionally, a teacher at a government school in Kannagi Nagar pointed out that there was no space in the respective schools to build a library. “It’s the same in all 4 schools — 2 primary schools, 1 middle school and a higher secondary school. None have a specified space allotted to keep books. At our school in Kannagi Nagar, we’ve been keeping books in an open space, as there is no specific room. Of course, officials of the Education Department are well aware of this,” the teacher added.

Subsequently, residents also urged the government to build a community hall and a shelter for the elderly as soon as possible. “Due to lack of space to accommodate big families, senior citizens have been either sleeping outside or on the streets. Most of the time, they are forced to sleep outside as it is unsafe for the younger family members to sleep there. Also, old people are neglected by their family and left to fend for themselves. In these cases, a shelter for the elderly will be helpful,” explained Karuna.

Likewise, a community hall in the area would help residents celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, etc., and also conduct private ceremonies and other meetings.