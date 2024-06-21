Buffalo attacks woman: Cattle owners father, son arrested

CHENNAI: Thiruvottiyur police have arrested two persons from the same family for letting their buffalo loose on the street in connection with the incident last Sunday wherein a 34-year-old woman was mowed down, tossed and dragged for several metres by the buffalo.

The arrested persons were identified as Kotteeshwara Rao (51) and his son Vengalasai (28) of Komatha Nagar in Thiruvottiyur.

Police said that the duo run a cattle business and purchased the animals from Andhra Pradesh.

Police investigations revealed that the buffalo was transported on a truck from Andhra Pradesh when it managed to get off the vehicle when it stopped at Thiruvottiyur.

The injured woman, V Madumathi of Amsa Thottam 2nd street in Thiruvottiyur was on her way to her sister's house to pick her children when the incident happened on Somasundaram Nagar 2nd street.

Madumathi suffered injuries on her face, hands and legs. Police said that a resident, Chandrasekar came to the aid of the woman and saved her. He too suffered injuries.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and had to be administered over 20 sutures on the leg for her cut injuries, police said.

Civic body officials caught the buffalo and impounded it at the Perambur cattle depot for observation.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.