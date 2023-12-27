BSNL signs MoU with IIT-M, Anna University for skill development

CHENNAI: As a step towards industry-academia advancement in the country, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and Anna University (AU) through a MoU for enterprise solutions for start-ups and international training.



As per the press note, BSNL has initiated the partnership with Digital India vision of the government.

"Through this initiative, fostering technological growth and educational excellence in collaboration with key players in the academic domain is BSNL focused upon. There is also substantial revenue potential in this sector which is growing at a CAGR of 10 percent in India," stated the press note.

Subsequently, through this MoU, BSNL will work to enhance the skills and craft the technology-related ability of both students and youngsters.

As part of the MoU, a one-year international course is introduced by IITM in collaboration with BSNL in course design and delivery. "This course serves as a launchpad for students and young professionals, both in India and abroad, to elevate their knowledge and skills in cutting-edge telecom technology and management, thereby enhancing their employability and career growth, "the note added.

The chairman and Managing Director of BSNL and MTNL, Pravin Kumar Purwar took part in the event and formalised the collaborations by exchanging Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with V Kamakoti, director IITM, R Velraj, vice chancellor, Anna University; and MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, Pravartak, a startup from IITM.

Further on, the MoU is also introducing short-term telecom technology courses (STTC) for brigading the gap between industry and academia. These STTC courses besides AU campuses in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Nagercoil, will be extended to around 450 AU-affiliated/constituent colleges in Tamil Nadu.

"Expansion of 4G and 5G networks to cover IIT-Madras and AU campuses in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Nagercoil, with the intent to open doors for the remaining 450 colleges, " the press note added.