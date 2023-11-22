BSNL, MTNL appoints Kalyan Sagar Nippani as director HR

CHENNAI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) have appointed Kalyan Sagar Nippani as the director (Human Resource) as per the selection by the panel.



The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) panel held a thorough interview of several candidates including Nippani for the post.

As per press note, Nippani qualified for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and joined the higher civil services in the Union government in 1993. He has served as circle head of finance and chief general manager - National Academy of Telecom Finance & Management (NATFM).

"He is an accomplished officer with many national-level recognitions from BSNL and DoT to his credit. He is the author of five best-selling books in the areas of leadership, business strategy, and digital governance which were widely reviewed. He is also a motivational speaker," the press note added.