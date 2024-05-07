BSNL launches high advanced broadband network CUPS

CHENNAI: BSNL has forayed into provision of high-quality and high-speed wireline internet access to its customers, with their nation-wide launch of a highly advanced version of Broadband Network Gateways (BNG) namely CUPS (Control and User Plane Separation) BNGs. It is going to play a pivotal role at this juncture where the data services hitherto provided on copper lines are getting obsolete and are being migrated to optical Fibers To The Home (FTTH), a press release from BSNL said.

The telecommunication company recently rolled out the service from one such high-speed broadband CUPS BNG which is deployed at the new Regional Point of Presence (RPOP) at the BSNL telephone exchange in Chennai. The CUPS technology has been implemented to offer quality data services promising high-speed internet access.

"BSNL is always ahead in terms of procuring innovative and state-of-the art technology in the internet segment," said D.M.Ezhil Buddhan, CGM. He was confident that the new CUPS BNG at RPOP of Chennai would certainly benefit the existing customers and would attract new customers especially in Chennai and other cities of Tamil Nadu.

BSNL also has larger plans to commission the CUPS BNGS PAN India very soon. The installation and testing for it is going on a war-footing, the release added.