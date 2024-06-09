BSNL Chennai on rescue mission as customer service hit bad

CHENNAI: The BSNL Chennai will be focussing more on customer care and plans to take back some of the outsourced facilities in a step to arrest the slide in customer base, said a senior official of the state-owned telecom company.

The deserted look at the Mandaveli branch, one of BSNL’s erstwhile popular outlets, is a sign of the deep trouble the telecom company is in.

The customers arriving at the Mandaveli BSNL office could find an isolated seven-storey building with security staff informing them that the customer care section was not functioning there anymore.

The regional office was found to be left with a security guard and a minimum staff strength on Saturdays, BSNL customers said.

They lament that there is no one to address their issues at the office.

The office which used to bustle with activity with a good number of customer care executives to attend to customers cuts a sorry figure now, said R Ramesh, a customer.

“Some of the floors are empty now, without any staff or customers. The top floors aren’t functional now. The ground floor has been left with a notice that the customer care centre has been closed down. Even the vendors who used to be there in the office building are also not available now. The services by BSNL are abysmal,” the customer said.

Sources from BSNL said that the office used to have around 400 employees before and currently the number of employees is less than 100.

They also mentioned that the tender for outsourced customer care personnel and hasn’t been renewed. They claimed that it was the reason behind this chaos.

Another customer, P Saravanan (name changed) who came to pay the telephone bill was asked to leave as the customer care personnel weren’t available.

He complained that the due date was on June 8 and now he doesn’t know what to do.

When DT Next visited the spot it was found that the customers who came to pay their bills were asked to come later.

Those who came to avail services were informed to visit the Anna Salai or Mambalam branches.