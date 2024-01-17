BSNL cable thefts continue unabated in city

CHENNAI: BSNL, the country's public sector giant failed to learn from its Railways counterpart when it comes to protection of government properties.

While looting of railway properties is unusual, the theft of BSNL copper cables seems to have become a lucrative option for miscreants in Chennai. The copper cables which are used by BSNL for connection are now expensive and are often stolen. The BSNL is gradually replacing copper connections with fibres and at the same time the old copper cables are being looted regularly.

With storm water and metro rail construction works going on in full swing, the copper cables are often exposed and are being looted from the road sides. The recovered cables stored in the telephone exchanges are also not spared. According to BSNL insiders, a few employees tip off those who regularly loot cables.

"The BSNL cables that are lying underground will cost several crores and should be recovered by BSNL and if sold through auction it would help the telecom major to clear its debts," opined V Sathiabalan, former telecom advisory member.

At Kelly's telephone exchange one week ago cables worth more than three lakhs were stolen. The BSNL officials have not filed a police complaint even after a week. A team is involved in this as a minimum of five people must be involved to carry the cables of that weight. I suspect BSNL insiders to be part of this theft and this is organised," alleged Sathiabalan.

Similar issues were reported at Pattalam, Pulianthope, Kilpauk exchanges and two years ago at Madhavaram telephone exchange a similar incident of stealing the copper cable occurred and three culprits were arrested.Even after the case is being lodged still necessary legal actions are not taken, fumes Sathiabalan.When contacted the BSNL official regarding the issue, he said that the police complaint has been already lodged and it will be investigated. With the help of CCTV footage in the nearby shops, the culprits would be booked. He also mentioned that action would be taken against BSNL insiders if they were part of the cable thefts.