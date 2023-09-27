BSNL cable damaged due to illegal road cut by private telecom

CHENNAI: The civic body has stopped giving permission for road cuts as precautionary measures ahead of the northeast monsoon. A private telecommunication dug up the road at Jamalia in Perambur without obtaining permission from the concerned authorities.

While the underground work was carried out it has damaged the optical fiber cable of BSNL that has interrupted the internet supply in the area for the past two days.

"Earlier, when cable maintenance work done the departments would coordinate with the BSNL. Even if the cable has been damaged maintenance carried out immediately. On Monday, the private telecom company illegally dug up the road at Jamalia as the zonal officials refused to give road cut permission. They have damaged the BSNL optical fiber cable and it has notified the concerned department around 3 am on Tuesday, " said V Sathiabalan, a civic activist in Perambur.

As the BSNL identified the place where the cable had been cut, the zonal officials did not approve permission. The damaged cable is an alternative link to Sriharikota and a backup line for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. Also, the major internet backend equipment failed and customers' mobile tower was interrupted and fiber internet services were affected in the area for two days.

Local residents and activists rued that the city corporation is not following the guidelines issued by them. They dug up road for new storm water drain construction work in the area which has affected the internet connections in the locality. "Usually, there will be prior intimation between the telecom companies which is mechanism. But there was no information provided by the private telecom and the cable was cut down. We are clueless regarding the telecommunication company. We rushed to the spot on Tuesday to identify the area and take up the maintenance work and though a letter to obtain permission was given to the concerned area official it has been denied, " said a senior official with BSNL.

Similarly, another BSNL cable at Stephenson Road had an optical fiber cut during the ongoing storm water drain construction work. It has affected the internet supply in the residential areas of Thiru Vi Ka zone for the past two days.

The official added that the civic authorities instructed service departments not to dig up the road till the northeast monsoon stops. But they failed to follow the guidelines and no prior intimation was provided to us. The main cable has been damaged in two areas that have severely impacted the internet in north Chennai.

When contacted a senior official of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) stated that road-cut permission was not given to dig up the road for any maintenance work. They carried out work illegally and we have filed a police complaint against the concerned company. "We are instructed not to give road cut permits from September 20 until the monsoon is over. However, in case of emergencies such as electricity cable and sewage pipeline damage we would give permission to take up underground maintenance works, " the official added.