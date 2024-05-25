BSNL begins roll out activities of 4G services in Chennai

CHENNAI: The BSNL has started the works of the 4G roll out activities, including installation works which are likely to start services from August.

In Chennai, 2,000 towers are required out of which 100 are already installed in May.

BSNL is planning to install around 300 towers each month. Under the first phase about 1000 towers will be installed and the target will be achieved by the end of September, 2024. The next phase of another 1000 installations would be completed by the end of December, this year.

"This is a special project for Chennai metro circle which covers four districts, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu that requires 2000 towers. The equipment required for the towers started arriving from the month of April and till date 100 equipment were received.", P Sudhakara Rao, chief general manager, BSNL Chennai telephones.

Supplier Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) informed that they would provide the equipment in 300 or more quantities each month from now on, he added.

The supplies were expected in last December and got delayed. And now more impetus is given to roll out 4G services.

BSNL is also covering the rural areas which do not have any kind of connectivity provided by any operator under this project.

In Greater Chennai area comprising four districts 19 locations have been identified for the new 2000 towers.

On an average the speed of the 4G network is usually between 35 to 60 Mbps upload and download.

Mostly by December most of the areas in India will be shifted to 4G, he said. Commenting about 5G services, the top official said in Chennai, the services will resume by next year.