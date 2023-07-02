BSNL appoints four GMs for the Chennai zone

CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has appointed four new General Managers for the Chennai zone.

"Dhanaraj has been appointed as GM North zone. Thilagavathi, Kamalini, and Subhashini have been appointed as GM of South, West, and Central zone respectively. BSNL Chennai Telephones remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and cutting-edge telecommunications services to the residents of Chennai. With the appointment of these new General Managers, the company is confident in its ability to further enhance its services, and meet the ever-growing demands of the dynamic telecommunications landscape," said a release from BSNL.