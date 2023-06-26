Brothers traveling on motorcycle killed in road accident near Marina

CHENNAI: Two brothers traveling on a motorcycle were killed in a road accident on Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach on Sunday evening after the bike they were travelling on collided with another bike.

They suffered a fall and were hit by a car that was trailing them, leading to their death, police said.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (30) and his brother Rathan (28) - residents of Varadhappa Mudali Street in Sowcarpet.

Praveen and Rathan were traveling towards Santhome from Napier bridge when another bike coming on the opposite side swerved to cross the other side, leading to the accident, police investigations revealed.

The person on the other bike, Dev Sharma too suffered injuries.

According to police, a car that was trailing the brothers' bike hit them after they suffered a fall. Praveen was killed on the spot while Rathan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Anna Square TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) has registered a case against the biker Dev Sharma and the car driver, Abdul Syed (26) of Royapettah and is investigating.