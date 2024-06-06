Brothers arrested for snatching phone from young woman in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: Two brothers, Ram Prasad (24) and Karthik (23), were arrested for allegedly snatching a phone from a young woman, Yashika, in Arumbakkam area on May 11.

Yashika was walking home from work when two unknown men on a two-wheeler snatched her phone and fled.

She filed a complaint at the Arumbakkam police station, and police registered a case and began investigating.

Using CCTV footage from the area, the police identified the suspects and traced them to Pulianthope.

The accused were found to be brothers, Ram Prasad and Karthik, who were arrested and had the stolen phone and two-wheeler recovered from them.

The investigation is on.