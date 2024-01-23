Broken manhole poses threat to schoolkids on Dr Alagappa Road

CHENNAI: A manhole on the pavement of a private school at Dr Alagappa Road in Purasawalkam has been damaged for several months, with little intervention from both the school management and Chennai corporation risking lives, residents lament.

The share their shock on how public spaces even in school surroundings are unsafe. Besides the damaged manhole open electrical wires and cables too hinder free access for the public, parents and residents allege.

Speaking to DT Next, parent of a student studying at the school lamented, “the manhole on the pavement near the private school at Dr Alagappa Road is in a precarious condition, with high chances of caving in any time. The cover of the manhole is already broken and the rods are either broken or rusted out,” the parent said.

“With a school located nearby, and the possibility of children stepping on it, the manhole is a disaster waiting to happen. Also, it is imperative that management of all schools in the city ensure public infrastructure near their institution is safe,” the parent added.

An autorickshaw driver who takes kids to the school said he had filed a complaint with the city corporation, but the civic body hasn’t responded. “I had already complained about the manhole to the Chennai corporation. But, so far no action has been taken,” he said.

Corporation officials and the local ward councillor did not respond when contacted.