Broadway bus terminus to temporarily relocate to Island grounds

The Greater Chennai Corporation has allocated Rs 5 crore to establish a temporary bus stand at Island grounds, ensuring basic facilities to the commuters.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2024 12:13 PM GMT
CHENNAI: The Broadway bus terminus is set to relocate temporarily to the Island grounds amid the 'Multi Modal Integration' works at Broadway.

The terminus will be demolished and a bus station with a 9-storey commercial complex with bus bays, automatic sliding gates, lounges and shops will be constructed.

The Kuralagam building will be demolished to make way for a 10-storey commercial complex, reports added.

Additionally, 7 foot flyover will be constructed to connect all the suburban railway stations and metro station to ease traffic congestion.

