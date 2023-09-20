British Council organises UK Higher Education Roundtable

CHENNAI: The British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), UK have organised the Tamil Nadu – UK Higher Education Roundtable.



The high-level discussion includes representatives from the department of higher education, delegates from UK universities and apex bodies, senior representatives of the state and 25 Tamil Nadu higher education institutions.

Accordingly, the UK Higher education roundtable was inaugurated by state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, in the presence of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the School Education Minister.

Addressing the delegation, Ponmudy said that the UK is a natural partner in our efforts to internationalise higher education in the state, and we look forward to expanding opportunities through bilateral collaborations.

The MoU signed with the British Council today will focus on internationalising the higher education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, benefitting our current and future students, academics and institutions.