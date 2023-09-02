British Airways services to city hit for one week due to technical glitch in UK

CHENNAI: City-based passengers to London suffered as British Airways had cancelled its flight services for the past one week due to technical issues.

The flight from London would arrive in Chennai every day at 3.15 am and then depart to London at 5.30 am. Passengers who needed to travel to Rome, Paris, New York, Scotland, and Chicago would take the British Airways.

However, as the flights were not available from Chennai to London, they travelled via Qatar, Abu Dhabi which increased their travelling hours. Passengers said that their ticket fares also spiked because of this.

Airport sources said British Airways faced a server issue for the past week in London, which disrupted its services to the city. Within the next couple of days, British Airways will resume its operations in Chennai.