CHENNAI: The British Airways flight was delayed following a technical snag on Friday.



The British Airways flight was heading towards Chennai from London with 247 passengers on Friday. In mid-air, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the flight and the flight made an emergency landing in Muscat.

Usually, the flight would arrive in Chennai at 5.30 am and depart back to London at 7.45 am. On Friday the flight arrived in Chennai only at 10.30 am after a delay of five hours. Later it departed for London at 12.20 pm from Chennai with 229 passengers. Following that the passengers who came to board the flight in Chennai in the early morning had to wait in the airport till noon on Friday.