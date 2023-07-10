British Airways flight to London cancelled on Monday due to technical snag

CHENNAI: The British Airways flight to London was cancelled on Monday due to a technical snag.

The British Airways flight to London was scheduled to depart with 276 passengers at 5.30 am. The flight usually arrives from London at 3.30 and departs at 5.30.

On Monday the flight arrived after a delay of one hour at 4.30 am and before the passengers board the flight the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC. Initially, it was said that the flight will depart to London at 10 am and the passengers were made to stay in the waiting hall.

However, the fault was not rectified and later the flight was announced as cancelled and the passengers were made to stay in various hotels in Chennai. The airlines announced that the flight would take off on Tuesday early morning to London.