CHENNAI: Recently, the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique - India and Consular Corps Diplomatique - Chennai celebrated the Consular Day, highlighting their strong collaborations. Governor RN Ravi was the chief guest for the evening. Many diplomats were honoured with an award at the event.

AVM Balu

Krithika

Dr Yashwanth

Allison

Surbhi Sharma

Suhasini

Shabeena

Nilaya, Rinku Mecheri

Krithika and Radhakrishnan

Antony Lobe

RN Ravi

Lt Gen KS Brar

KL Ganju

Rangoli and Ravikumar Dhingra

Nancy and Jean

Oleg Avdeev