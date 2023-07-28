Bringing gold from abroad? One sovereign is allowed without duty

CHENNAI: After the recent viral video of a Malaysian woman of Indian origin in the social media, stating that she underwent undesirable happenings at Chennai Airport, during her journey from Malaysia to Chennai when customs officials questioned her and husband about gold they were wearing, the customs officials clarified that passengers can maximum bring items worth upto Rs.50000 (fifty thousand only) without paying duty. Be it gold or any other item.

Anything above will attract duty as per norms. In case of gold (24 carat) one can bring just over 1 sovereign. Eight gm of pure gold will cost you over Rs 48,000 as on Friday.

About the Malaysian woman's claim that she was asked to remove the thaali, customs officials clarified that Customs Officers noticed that two passengers, wearing significant amount of jewellery which appeared to be far in excess of the freely permissible limit, were exiting the airport without declaring their jewellery to customs. When asked to reveal the details of the gold jewelry worn by them for necessary declaration, she refused to furnish the details claiming that they are her personal jewellery and cannot be revealed. She was not asked to remove her mangalsutra/thaali, as claimed in the video clip. Instead of the co-operating with the officers these passengers resorted to arguments. After much deliberation the husband of the woman passenger, removed his gold chain and bangle for examination. The same weighed around 285 grams (35 sovereigns) totally valued at Rs. 15 Lakhs and the Customs duty payable thereon was estimated to be Rs. 6.5 Lakh. When the passenger was asked to pay Customs Duty leviable thereon, he refused to make the payment.

Hence, the 285 Grams of jewelry was seized and a receipt was given to the passenger. After due proceedings, the jewelry seized by the Customs was handed over to the said passenger during his return journey to Malaysia on 23 July as they had paid the amount towards fine and penalty under the provisions of the Act.

According to Baggage Rules 2016, persons residing in India, and tourists of Indian origin, are permitted to import gold jewellery valued up to Rs.50,000 without paying duty, said M Mathew Jolly, principal commissioner, airport customs, Chennai.