Brailles on wheels: Car rally revs up for inclusivity

CHENNAI: Imagine experiencing firsthand how a visually impaired person can navigate while driving. Brailles on Wheels offers this unique opportunity through a car rally tailored for the visually impaired, in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind. During the event, a visually impaired navigator will guide a sighted driver through a 35 km circuit in Chennai. Hosted by Thryve Digital Health LLP, this marks the 33rd edition of the car rally.

The initiative, scheduled for March 3, aims to cultivate a special bond between the navigator and the driver, fostering mutual dependence. More than just a rally, this event focuses on raising community awareness and sensitivity toward the visually challenged and support for building a more inclusive society.

From the previous edition of the car rally

Balasubramanian Sankaranarayanan, CEO and President of Thryve Digital Health LLP, informs DT Next, “The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness about visual impairment. Increased awareness in our society can foster greater inclusiveness, spur initiatives for employment opportunities, and enhance the self-reliance of visually challenged individuals. Currently, there is a significant lack of awareness within our society regarding the challenges faced by the visually impaired. Events like this play a crucial role in increasing awareness and understanding. Visual impairment should never be a barrier for visually challenged individuals.”



In this rally, sighted individuals take the wheel while guided and navigated by visually challenged individuals. “ The visually impaired navigator is provided with a route map and all instructions in Braille. Their role is to guide the driver through a specially designed 35 km rally route in the city. Instructions will include directions for navigating certain sections, maintaining particular speeds in specific areas, and more. The visually challenged navigator provides precise guidance to the driver, emphasizing the importance of trust. Ultimately, the spotlight is on the need for greater trust between sighted and visually challenged individuals in this rally,” he explains.

Balasubramanian highlights that events like these foster unity and trust. “Trust often leads to the formation of relationships, helping us better understand the visually challenged community, their challenges, skills, and experiences. Additionally, such events open up numerous opportunities and also gain valuable exposure. Registration is ongoing, and we anticipate the participation of around 100-150 cars in this rally.” Brailles on Wheels will serve as a platform for individuals with visual impairments to connect and as an opportunity for other interested participants to engage with and understand their experiences. Additionally, there will be a special sector for those wishing to bring their pets.