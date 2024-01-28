Boy suffers ear injury in assault by teacher

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy, class five student, suffered serious injuries after his teacher allegedly slapped him, leading to bleeding in his ears in Royapuram.

The boy, K Manish lives with his parents at KCB Nagar in Tiruvottiyur and studies at a school in Royapuram. As per one version, the teacher slapped the boy because he spoke in Tamil in the classroom. But police sources said that the boy was caught playing inside the classroom with another mate.

After the boy started to bleed from his, he was moved to a hospital for treatment. His parents have filed a complaint with the Royapuram Police station.