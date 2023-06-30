Boy dies of strangulation while playing in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy died after his neck got entangled in a rope while playing in the house in Pallavaram on Thursday.



The deceased was Athirathan of Perumal Nagar in Old Pallavaram and was studying in class 6 in the Pallavaram government school.



Police said his parents Anbalagan and Jamuna are daily wage workers. On Thursday, the parents went to work and Athirathan's 10-year-old sister went to school and Athirathan, who skipped school was alone in the house.



In the afternoon he was playing using a rope and it got tangled around his neck and he was unable to come out of it. Soon after hearing the cries, the neighbours rushed him to a private hospital in the locality in an unconscious stage and there the doctors confirmed that the boy died already.



Later, the Pallavaram police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

