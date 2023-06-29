'Boss Scam': Cybercrime cops held 2 Bihar men who swindled Rs 1.16 cr

CHENNAI: The Cyber crime wing of Chennai Police arrested two men from Bihar who managed to swindle Rs 1.16 crore from a senior executive of a company by posing as the managing director of the company.



Police officials pointed out that this is akin to the 'Boss Scam' in which scamsters posed as senior government officials and swindled money from the juniors, which has now extended to private companies too.

'Boss Scam' wherein you receive an unexpected/unsolicited email or text message from your boss or a leader in an organization asking that you purchase Amazon pay gift cards and send the cards or the claim codes to that person or demand money.

The executive realized that he was conned after shelling out more than Rs 1.16 crore in installments after which he filed a police complaint.

Cybercrime officials traced the IP address of the conmen and the ATM transactions and traced the accused to Bihar.

On June 23, a police team arrested Saif Khan (22) and Rajrai Singh (28) - both from Gopalganj in Bihar.

After obtaining a transit warrant, the two accused were brought to the city on June 26, produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody.