Bookings begin today for Onam special trains

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified operation of special trains in Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad Sector to clear extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival.

Train 07119 Secunderabad – Kollam Special Fare Special will leave at 5.50 pm on August 25 (Friday) and reach Kollam at 11.20 pm the next day (1 Service). Train 07120 Kollam – Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave at 7 pm on August 27 (Sunday) and reach Secunderabad at 11.50 pm the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for 4 AC tier-II, 8 AC tier, 6 Sleeper and 2 General Second class coaches opens today at 8 am from the SR.

The South Western Railway has also notified special trains between SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli sector.

Train 06565 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.05 pm on August 24 (Thursday) and reach Kochuveli at 7.15 am the next day.

Train 06566 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave at 6.05 pm on August 25 (Friday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11 am the next day.

Advance reservation for an AC First Class, 2 AC tier-II, 6 AC tier-III, 6 Sleeper coaches, 4 General Second class coaches and 1 Second class (Divyangjan-friendly) coach is open from the SR.