Book release at Shasun Jain College throws light on inspiring minds

CHENNAI: Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Centre of Excellence in Art and Culture of the Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women organised the launch of a book ‘H2O: Handicap to Opportunities-Life Story of Abhaya Srisrimal Jain’, written by Sanjay Lunia, on February 8.

Another book titled Mulyatmaka Arthashastra authored by Dr Dhilip Dhing was also released at the event. Principal of the college S Padmavathi expressed her gratitude for Abhaya Srisrimal Jain’s mentorship and how his principles have influenced her journey.

“The book will be a fortune as it will motivate young minds,” she said.

The author of the book Sanjay Lunia shared his experience of writing such an inspirational life story.

He recalled his first encounter with Abhaya Srisrimal Jain at a JITO event and how he was impressed, and inspired by his life story.

“It was a challenge to curate 30 inspirational stories from Shri Abhaya’s life as I had to choose among a multitude of inspiring tales,” the author said about the biography.

He emphasised the need to focus on solutions rather than dwelling on a victim mindset. Padma Bhushan awardee R Thiyagarajan, founder-chairman emeritus of Shri Ram Group, and Jaswant Munoth, MD of Munoth Group of Companies and JITO Director-APEX took part in the book release function.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Abhaya Srisrimal Jain, honorary secretary general, Usha Abhaya Srisrimal, secretary, Harish L Metha, associate secretary, and S Rukmani vice principal.

R Thiyagarajan who released the book H2O shared details about his 50 years of companionship with Abhaya Srisrimal Jain.