Bone-weary and chugging along with dread every day

CHENNAI: One of the busiest routes for local trains in the city suburbs lies between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Thousands of residents rely on this route for their daily commute.

So, it’s shocking that the frequency of train has not increased. During peak hours, trains are always overcrowded and many male passengers travel on footboard.

When the railways had completed the third lane work between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, commuters were hopeful that the frequency would increase. But there has been no change in the frequency, leaving the third lane unused.

As per the official records, 70 trains operate between Tambaram and Chengalpattu during the weekdays. However, this is less than half the number of trains that operate between Chennai Beach and Tambaram — 150.

Commuters claimed that the same number of trains should also be operated in Tambaram-Chengalpattu as the population in the suburbs has also increased. “During Sundays and on government holidays, the operation of trains is very less. Even the timings are not followed properly,” lamented a commuter to this reporter.

For over a decade, train commuters and residents’ welfare associations have been requesting the railways to operate more number of trains and increase the frequency to one train every 20 minutes. At that time, railway officials had promised to do both after the third lane work was completed. But predictably, nothing happened, even after the third lane work was successfully completed in 2022 and became fully operational the same year.

Though commuters struggle to board the Tambaram-Chengalpattu train with 12 carriages, there are several trains from Melmaruvathur and Gummidipundi with just 9 carriages. “Since the arrival time for these trains falls between the Tambaram-Chengalpattu train, many commuters find it difficult to board the train. Railway officials don’t care about us or our safety,” rued another commuter. “They haven’t done anything to increase the frequency over the years. Passengers on footboard meet with fatal accidents but the railways haven’t increased the number of trains.”

However, official sources from the railways said that the trains in Melmaruvathur have only 9 carriages, as the platforms there were shorter there.

“So, it’s not possible to increase the number of coaches now. Train services are less on Sundays, due to maintenance work,” explained an official.

Jones, a regular commuter from Vandalur, said: “During peak hours in the evening, it’s difficult to board the Chengalpattu train, as it’s over-crowded when it arrives from Beach Station itself. Passengers travel on footboard every day. It’s dangerous but what can we do when there’s barely any place to stand? When there’s no place to move, how do we have to get off at our destination on time?”

There is news circulating that a fourth lane will be formed soon in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu route. “This is a good initiative what about the existing third lane that’s not being used properly? Officials must make sure the third lane is used to its complete potential and increase the train frequency,” said Dinesh Kumar of Perungalathur.

An official from Southern Railways clarified: “There are discussions going on about increasing the frequency of the trains in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu route. This will be done within a short period. The public can expect favourable response about it in a couple of months.”