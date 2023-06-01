Boiler blast in brick-making unit kills teenager, injures 2

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old died and two others were injured after a boiler exploded in a hollow-block manufacturing unit in Vinayagapuram in Keerapakkam (near Vandalur) on Wednesday. Over 500 workers from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh work there. Police said there are 12 boilers used to melt the stones to make bricks. On Tuesday night, boiler number 7 exploded, and killed Meeraj (18) who was standing close to it. He was thrown on impact and died on the spot. Police said the machine operator Yuvaraj (25) of Villupuram and Heklath (25) of UP were grievously injured. The Kayar police team both to a private hospital in Rathinamangalam. Later, they were shifted to the Kilpauk GH and admitted to the ICU. A case was registered and further investigation is on.