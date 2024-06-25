Body recovered from Adyar river; murder with sharp weapon suspected

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a man from Adyar river underneath Maraimalai Adigal bridge in Saidapet.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that it was a case of murder.

Public found the man lying unconscious and alerted the police after which the body was secured with the help of fire and rescue service personnel.

Kotturpuram police moved the body to a government hospital for post mortem and conducted enquiries.

Police said that there were cut injuries on the body which suggested that the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon.

After investigations, Police identified the victim as K Aakash (27) of Kannagi Nagar, a history sheeter.

Probe revealed that Aakash has at least ten cases against him at various police stations.

Investigations are underway if he was murdered due to enmity and the persons behind the murder.