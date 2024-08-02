Body on Adyar river shore: Youth arrested for minor boy's murder

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a minor boy whose body was secured from the shores of Adyar river near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday.

The arrested person was identified as S Kumaresan.

The deceased was identified a class 9 drop out and had petty cases against him.

He was staying with his grandmother.

The deceased was reported missing since Wednesday, police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused and the deceased were part of a group who consumed liquor.

While the other friends left, Kumaresan and the deceased were drinking alone when an argument broke out between the duo.

Kumaresan took a wooden log and bet the minor boy to death, police said.

Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case of murder and arrested Kumaresan.