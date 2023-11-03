Body of the student found dead in Ranchi brought to TN

CHENNAI: The body of the student from Namakkal, who was found burnt in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, arrived in Chennai by air on Friday night.

Madan Kumar, the second year postgraduate student of forensic medicine and toxicology, was found dead at the back of his hostel in Jharkhand. The student's father is in construction business.

He had had spoken to his parents at 9.30 pm on Nov 1st, but he was not seen in his room after 10 pm. On the morning of Nov 2nd, his body was recovered by the police. His father and relatives flew from Coimbatore to Delhi and from there to Ranchi and met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The special investigation team is doing an inquiry in the case.

The family requested the governor to conduct a thorough investigation into Madan Kumar's death and had urged him to help in bringing his dead body to his hometown. BIS body was handed over to his father after post-mortem. The body arrived in Chennai by air from Ranchi on Friday night. The body was taken to his hometown in Namakkal in a van.